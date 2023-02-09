RXO (NYSE:RXO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RXO in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.82.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.