Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell Sells 9,143 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saia Stock Down 1.9 %

Saia stock opened at $290.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.35.

About Saia

Get Rating

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

