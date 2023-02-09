Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell Sells 9,143 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Saia Stock Down 1.9 %
Saia stock opened at $290.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.35.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
