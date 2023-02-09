Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $122,873.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,681,653.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $169.63 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

