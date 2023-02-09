Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1398036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.73 per share, with a total value of C$49,970.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,426,397.45. Also, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

