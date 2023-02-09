Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.42. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 35,118 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

