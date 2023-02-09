Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.42. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 35,118 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
