SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SBAC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.20.
SBA Communications Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $292.77 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.05.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
