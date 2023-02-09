SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBAC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $292.77 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after acquiring an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

