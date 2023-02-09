ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 23,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 71,480 shares.The stock last traded at $32.17 and had previously closed at $34.50.

The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 53.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 116,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 191.3% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $775.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

