SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $2,388,821.94 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $70,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

