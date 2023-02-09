Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,240,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, California First Leasing Corp acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies
In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sensata Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ST opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $59.53.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.
Sensata Technologies Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
