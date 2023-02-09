Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCRB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MCRB opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
