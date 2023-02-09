ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells $321,268.43 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total transaction of $321,268.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,918,525.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $463.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.