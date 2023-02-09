Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 118,823 shares.The stock last traded at $32.59 and had previously closed at $32.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,829,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 137,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.