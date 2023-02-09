Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $46.01 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.