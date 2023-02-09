Signaturefd LLC Buys 350 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after buying an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after buying an additional 193,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

