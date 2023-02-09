Signaturefd LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

