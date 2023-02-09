Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3,110.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,154,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,127,000 after acquiring an additional 89,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

