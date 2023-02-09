Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,961 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.