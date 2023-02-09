Signaturefd LLC Sells 345 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 138.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 292.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Plexus Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.89. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,038,647.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,038,647.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,171. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

