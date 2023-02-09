Signaturefd LLC Sells 589 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after acquiring an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after acquiring an additional 78,238 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

IRM opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,771 shares of company stock worth $1,741,752. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

