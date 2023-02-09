Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 400,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

