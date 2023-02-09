Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $65,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPG opened at $124.24 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.