Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.