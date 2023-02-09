SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $132,538.68 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00.

SiTime stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

