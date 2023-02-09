Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

SKY opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,241 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

