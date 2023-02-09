Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,071 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $119.71 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $145.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

