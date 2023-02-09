Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Citigroup

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $94.50 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.