SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOFI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.71.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

