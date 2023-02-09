Sofinnova Venture Partners X, Buys 285,714 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,467,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,270,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

VERA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 73,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.