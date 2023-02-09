Sofinnova Venture Partners X, Buys 285,714 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,467,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,270,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VERA opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,536,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,736,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 73,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Stories
