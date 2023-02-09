Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

