SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 7.9%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 13,444,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,631,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Up 28.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $73,478.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,226.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $73,478.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,226.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 661,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $826,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,526 shares of company stock worth $965,508. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,461,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.