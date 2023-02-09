South Dakota Investment Council Acquires Shares of 4,650 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at $31,718,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $66.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

