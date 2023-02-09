South Dakota Investment Council Buys Shares of 12,393 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

