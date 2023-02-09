South Dakota Investment Council Buys Shares of 600 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

NYSE RL opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

