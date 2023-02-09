South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Signature Bank by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,867.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $135.80 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $106.81 and a 12 month high of $355.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

