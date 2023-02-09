South Dakota Investment Council Has $425,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Celanese were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:CE opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $162.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

