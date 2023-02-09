South Dakota Investment Council Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in V.F. were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in V.F. by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 791,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 198,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in V.F. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

VFC stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

