South Dakota Investment Council Invests $176,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,563,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,984,000 after buying an additional 263,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,455,000 after buying an additional 196,022 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

