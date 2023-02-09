South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,525 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eaton were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $170.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

