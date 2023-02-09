South Dakota Investment Council Sells 56,900 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

