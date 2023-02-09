South Dakota Investment Council Takes $269,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. National Pension Service raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $658.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.80.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

