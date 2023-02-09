South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of ZimVie as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Price Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.83 million. ZimVie had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

