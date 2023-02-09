SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 318,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 185,405 shares.The stock last traded at $85.65 and had previously closed at $85.43.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth $50,925,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 144,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.