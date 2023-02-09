SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 144.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 837.2% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter.

XOP opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

