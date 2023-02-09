Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

