Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $33.45. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 467,051 shares changing hands.
The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.
