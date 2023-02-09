Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.60. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 24,919 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

