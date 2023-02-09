Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 4.3%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 91,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 674,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

