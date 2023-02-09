SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.