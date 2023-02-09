SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £124.20 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies acquired 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($149.30).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 52 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £125.32 ($150.64).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.64. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.70).

A number of research firms recently commented on SSPG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.83 ($3.68).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

