State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,270 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 9.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 205,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA opened at $136.31 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $563,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

